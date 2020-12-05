1/1
Michael J. Mari
Michael J. Mari, 40, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was a son, brother, and friend, and is gone too early. God had a plan that no one understands. Mike was a free spirit that would take off and travel any chance that he had. Among his favorite places were the Florida Keys and Costa Rica. Mike actually lived the life he chose without regrets. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard J. Mari. He is survived by his mother and stepdad, Karen and Phil Bodio of North Port, Fla.; his brothers, Richard of Mansfield, Robert of Wareham, Justin of Rockland; his girlfriend, Chrissy Rosemond, and her son, Chace from Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to ToysforTots.org.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 5, 2020.
