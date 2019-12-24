|
Michael J. Merten, age 89, of Weymouth passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Michael is the son of the late Bernard and Mary (White) Merten; brother of the late John, Robert, Phil, and Mary and uncle to the late Jean Merten. He is survived by his brother Bernard and wife Joan, and his nieces and nephews; Mary-Ann Cole of N. Weymouth, James Merten of Nevada, Patricia Fleming of Yarmouth, John Merten of So. Weymouth, Michael Merten of Pembroke, Therese Henley of Colorado, Sheila Manzi, Christopher Merten and Bernadette Banker of Oregon, Katherine Califf of Georgia, Rosemary Wollersheid and Joanne Small of Maine. Michael is also survived by his dear friends Nick Guan and Rick Newman. Michael retired as Principal of the Wessagusset School in No. Weymouth. He loved flowers, arts, and antiques. Michael was a proud veteran of the Korean War and a contributor of artwork to the Fogg Library in So. Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass in honor of Michael's life on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the St. Francis Xavier Church located at 234 Pleasant St., Weymouth, MA 02190. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 24, 2019