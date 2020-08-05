Michael "Mickey" John Nista of Marshfield, age 78, passed away from a brief battle with cancer on August 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Mickey was a proud member of the Sons of Italy in Weymouth for 60 years and after his retirement from the town of Marshfield he enjoyed vacationing at his camp in Middleton, NH. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved husband of 57 years to his wife, Marie (Leary) Nista, and loving father of Donna Dearth and husband Darren of Weymouth, Concetta Stanton and husband Sean of Weymouth, David Nista and fiance Jennelle of Marshfield and Michael Nista Jr. and wife Malorie of Carver. Devoted grandfather of Catherine, Stephen, Sean, Nicole, Emily, Noelle, Ryan and great-grandfather of Daniella and Aliyah. Adored son of the late Michael and Concetta (Perrone) Nista. Brother of the late Mary Hynes, Anthony Nista and Joseph Nista all of Weymouth and survived by his sister, Ann Scioscia of Holbrook. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal Street, in Marshfield, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. The Mass will conclude with a funeral procession to the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Marshfield. Due to current restrictions a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Assumption Church or Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326 Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com
.