Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Michael J. Richardi


1933 - 2020
Michael J. Richardi Obituary
Michael J. "Mickey" Richardi, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at the age of 86, at the John Scott Nursing Home after a period of declining health. Mickey was born in Braintree on October 29, 1933 to the late Lucien D. and Marie Ann (Nardone) Richardi. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, during the Korean War. Mikey worked worked for Randolph Manufacturing, also known as,"Randys" and was a custodian for many years for the Braintree School Department. He loved collecting antiques and spending time outside gardening. Mickey enjoyed cooking and entertaining his many friends in his basement. He was a kind and caring man, who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Loving son on Lucien D and Marie A. (Nardone) Richardi. Devoted brother of Theresa A. Augenti and the late Donato L. Richardi and Ralph R. Richardi. Brother-in-law of the late Albert Augenti. Caring uncle of Donato L. Richardi of Braintree and Bridgewater, Elizabeth Hurrie of NH, Ralph Richardi of Carver, Robert Richardi of Easton, Linda Campbell of Braintree, Marie Lycox of NH, Barbara Downen of Randolph and Lucien Richardi of Whitman. Mickey was also loved and survived by 9 great-nieces and great-nephews, many other relatives and friends. The Richardi family would like to express their gratitude to the John Scott Nursing Home and Old Colony Hospice for the outstanding care Mickey received. Mickeys family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside committal service in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit http:// www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020
