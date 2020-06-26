Michael J. Scanlon
Michael J. Scanlon, formerly of Norwell, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 22, 2020 at the age of 68 where he resided in Singer Island, Florida. Mike was born in Boston on November 16, 1951, son of John and Mary Lou Scanlon of Norwell, Mass. Loving brother of Kathleen Garvey and her husband Dick of Stoneham, Mass., Daniel Scanlon and his wife Paula of Plymouth, Mass., Mary Dee and her husband Jim of Hobe Sound, Fla., and the late Jean Berrini of Weymouth, Mass., brother-in-law of Paul Berrini of Weymouth, Mass., uncle to Kelly McKenna and the late Kevin McKenna, Ryan, Dana, and Cory Scanlon, and Michael and John Berrini. Mike is also survived by many of his close cousins. Mike attended Norwell schools and later studied mechanical drafting in New York. Mike was a self-employed contractor, specializing in custom residential and yacht remodeling. He spent his early trade years in Vermont and Massachusetts, and later years in Florida. Mike enjoyed golf, tuna fishing, cooking, and following the Boston sports scene and any hurricanes off the Atlantic Ocean. More than anything, he loved friendship, telling stories, living on his own and keeping up with family. A private celebration of his life is planned for a later date. He will be deeply missed by his family and close friends. Please keep him in your prayers and memories forever. If you would like to make a donation to honor Mike the family has asked to please consider the Kevin J. McKenna Memorial Scholarship Fund, please visit www.McKennaIsMyBestBud.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 26, 2020.
