Michael James Sheehan passed away on June 11, 2019, at the age of 33, after years of battling with addiction. He is survived by his parents, Jim Sheehan and Annemarie Restucci; his son, Michael O'Connell; his siblings, Matty, Katie, Danny and Erynn Sheehan; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a humorous, fun- loving person with a big heart. He grew up in Scituate, where he enjoyed the beach, fishing and spending time with his family. His family wants Michael's passing to raise awareness of the serious opioid epidemic our communities are facing. For those that would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider South Shore Peer Recovery, 51 Cole Parkway, Scituate Harbor, MA 02066, and the Gavin Foundation, 675 East 4th St., South Boston, MA 02127. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Richardson Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffey.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 15, 2019