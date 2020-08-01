Michael Mario DeFelice, a lifelong Plymouth resident, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his sleep July 18, 2020, at the age of 74. Mike leaves his wife, Joan Buckley of Plymouth; his son, Alexander DeFelice of South Boston; and two loving sisters-in-law, Cece Crowell of Plymouth and Barbara and Paul Prue of Dennis; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Michael was the only child of Dominic and Violet (Boudreau) DeFelice, born November 22, 1945. He was a devoted father, husband and friend who was a skilled card player and enjoyed travel which is why he chose to work in the airline industry. After 34 years with U.S. Airways, he retired and made raising his son his life's mission. Alex would go on to become a psychotherapist. Mike was an avid runner, having completed the Helsinki and Honolulu marathons as well as many local 10Ks. He met his wife, also a runner, at Gamepoint in 1983 and they were married later that same year. It is with reluctance that Mike's family and friends say good-bye to this sweet and humble man. He was a kind, selfless and principled man who always had the time for conversation because he was genuinely interested in what people had to say. Memorial donations in Michael's name would be greatly appreciated to Pilgrim Hall Museum, 75 Court St., Plymouth, MA 02360, or on their web site www.pilgrimhall.org
, or Plymouth Boys and Girls Club, 9 Resnick Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360.