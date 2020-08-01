Joanie and Alex, Bob and I are so heart broken over the loss of Mike. After being with him just a few days before makes it so hard to believe. We talked, joked and laughed! He was a true friend and loved being a friend. We will always hold our times together in our hearst. So many crazy, wonderful times with great friends who are always there for each other. We continue to keep you and Alex in our thoughts and prayers! We will always be here for you. Love you always! xo

Teresa and Bobby Bennett

