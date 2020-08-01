1/
Michael M. DeFelice
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Mario DeFelice, a lifelong Plymouth resident, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his sleep July 18, 2020, at the age of 74. Mike leaves his wife, Joan Buckley of Plymouth; his son, Alexander DeFelice of South Boston; and two loving sisters-in-law, Cece Crowell of Plymouth and Barbara and Paul Prue of Dennis; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Michael was the only child of Dominic and Violet (Boudreau) DeFelice, born November 22, 1945. He was a devoted father, husband and friend who was a skilled card player and enjoyed travel which is why he chose to work in the airline industry. After 34 years with U.S. Airways, he retired and made raising his son his life's mission. Alex would go on to become a psychotherapist. Mike was an avid runner, having completed the Helsinki and Honolulu marathons as well as many local 10Ks. He met his wife, also a runner, at Gamepoint in 1983 and they were married later that same year. It is with reluctance that Mike's family and friends say good-bye to this sweet and humble man. He was a kind, selfless and principled man who always had the time for conversation because he was genuinely interested in what people had to say. Memorial donations in Michael's name would be greatly appreciated to Pilgrim Hall Museum, 75 Court St., Plymouth, MA 02360, or on their web site www.pilgrimhall.org, or Plymouth Boys and Girls Club, 9 Resnick Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 31, 2020
Ken Libby
Friend
July 30, 2020
Joanie and Alex, Bob and I are so heart broken over the loss of Mike. After being with him just a few days before makes it so hard to believe. We talked, joked and laughed! He was a true friend and loved being a friend. We will always hold our times together in our hearst. So many crazy, wonderful times with great friends who are always there for each other. We continue to keep you and Alex in our thoughts and prayers! We will always be here for you. Love you always! xo
Teresa and Bobby Bennett
Friend
July 30, 2020
Met mike in 1968 at logan. Worked together for 30 years. Socialized, traveled together with never a discouraging word. Knowledgeable on many things, a well-traveled man with a kind heart. Surely a great father and husband, not to be forgotten.
Paul
Coworker
July 30, 2020
Teresa Bennett
Friend
July 30, 2020
Dear Joanie and Alex,
We just received the stunning news of your Michael’s passing. We are heartsick for you and Alex. Michael was lucky to marry a Buckley; a special family to all of us! May there be some comfort in knowing that your Mom and Dad, and your wonderful brother Chris, might welcome Michael home. You all are in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult and sad time.
With love and sympathy,
The Calhoun Family
Mary Jane Calhoun- Donelan
Friend
July 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin; so devoted to his parents, Joan and Alex. We will miss you and never forget you. Our deepest condolences to Joan and Alex. Rest peacefully Mike in the presence of God and our family members who have gone before us.
Rosemary & Mary DeFelice
Family
July 30, 2020
Mike was a great loving friend. I really enjoyed his unique insight with well depth analysis on different topics He had great one liners, and was a very competitive card player. He was great to watch a ball game with, or solve a personal problem. I did not realize he meant to me, until he passed. I really miss him, even though he was a Yankee fan.. May you rest in peace my good friend. God Bless!
Tim Cyr
Friend
July 30, 2020
Great listener. A rare quality. A loyal, dedicated friend who is sincerely missed. Committed, serious parent who helped raise a gem of a son. Will look after my lifelong friend Joanie in Michael’s memory.
Byrnezie
Jerry Byrne
Friend
July 29, 2020
I enjoyed spending time last summer with Mike. He's a great conversationalist with lots of wonderful stories. My sympathies go to you, Joan and Alex.

Anna
Anna DeFelice
Family
July 29, 2020
Worked with Michael's father and he was a man like no other. Can only imagine the son he raised. Quite a legacy in that family. Rest in peace.
Mike
Friend
July 29, 2020
It was so nice to have spent some time with Mike last summer. He brought over family photos and we went through them together. I could talk to him for hours on end. He truly loved conversation and sharing ideas with people.

Thinking of you, Joan and Alex.

Love always,

Summer

Summer
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved