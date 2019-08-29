|
|
Michael M. Dussourd, age 44, of Quincy, died suddenly, Friday, August 23, 2019. Michael was born in Boston and raised in Malden. He had lived in Quincy for the past twenty years. Mike was a proud member of Carpenters Union Local 327. He was a strong, hard-working man who enjoyed many friendships with his fellow union members. He was an animal lover and shared many pets with his wife, Rebecca. Most of all, Mike was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was the beloved husband of Rebecca A. (Lazaron) Dussourd; devoted father of Michael M. Dussourd, Jr.; loving son of Virginia M. Newberry of Quincy and the late Robert Newberry; dear brother of Kimberly Kirk, Vicki Newberry Sullivan, Debra Newberry, and the late Robert Dussourd; son-in-law of Tracy Lazaron Milone and Aneillo "Neil" Milone of Weymouth. Michael is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters of Local 327. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 1-4 p.m. at the Braintree V.F.W. Post 1702, 356 Washington Street, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For those who wish, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Rex Foundation, P.O. Box 219, San Anselmo, CA 94979 or by visiting www.rexfoundation.org. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019