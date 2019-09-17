Home

Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
550 Washington St.
Quincy., MA
1980 - 2019
Michael Markham Obituary
Michael Markham passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at age 39. A resident of the Germantown area of Quincy, Mike worked for the Quincy Public School system. He was also a talented chef who made family dinner taste like a 5 star restaurant meal. Mike was known for being a loyal protector of his family and friends, and family dog Blue was never too far from his side. If you knew Mike, you'd know that no matter the topic, there wasn't an argument in the world that he couldn't win. Michael is survived by his mother, Janie Markham; brother, Kevin; and sister, Katelin; his Godchild, Alex Munchback and friend Jim Munchback; Godmother, Debbie Sheriff; many aunts and uncles including Margie Burrows and Ken and Nancy Markham; Markham family cousins, Andrew, Brian, Claire, Eric, Matthew, Nicole, and Sarah; Burrows family cousins, Annemarie, Chrissy, Jenn, Jimmy, John, Johnny, Paul, Rindy, Rory, Tom, and all of their loving families. Mike was predeceased by his devoted father, Bruce Markham, as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Wednesday, September 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Thursday there will be a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Cremation will follow. Gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Michael R. Markham to support brain cancer research and patient care. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019
