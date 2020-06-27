Michael Neal Penniman, was born in Quincy, on March 3, 1955, and died at his home in Dorchester, June 19, 2020, at the age of 65. He was an avid sports fan who loved all his Boston teams. He enjoyed softball, candlepin bowling, fishing, Bingo, cribbage and family cookouts. Michael had 4 sons and 5 grandchildren. He was son to the late Wallace and Nelda Penniman of Weymouth. He is survived by his 4 siblings; Douglas Penniman of Barre, VT, Arlene Maclarty from Centerville, Wallace III from Methuen and Audrey Purtle from Brewster; and many nieces and nephews. He was Grandson to the late Wallace and Marion Penniman. Beloved nephew to the late Donald Penniman; nephew to Gail and Paul McGrath. At Michaels request he will be cremated at Bartlett Funeral home in Plymouth, and a small private family memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Father Bill's and MainSpring Homeless Shelter located at 38 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169; www.helpfbms.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.