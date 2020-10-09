Mr. Michael R. a/k/a "Shaggy" Crowley, of Weymouth, died October 1, 2020. Michael (mostly known as Mikey) loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, his little brother Billy, loved doing woodworking and taking long walks with his Mom and his dog. Michael was close to his brothers and enjoyed going to Dunkin Donuts with them. Michael loved helping his sister Katelyn prepare for her wedding and built an archway for the occasion. Michael always put the kettle on and loved to have tea with his Mom and Dad. Beloved son of Edward F. Crowley, Jr., and Judith A. (Stapleton) Crowley of Weymouth. Loving brother of Jonathan E. Crowley and his wife, Kelly, of Bridgewater, Edward F. Crowley, III, and his wife, Michelle, of Taunton, his sister Katelyn E. Lydon and her husband, John, of Braintree, and his brother William D. Crowley a/k/a "Scooby" of Marshfield. Nephew of Brenda and John Connelly of Whitman and several cousins. Due to Covid-19, the Family will be holding a private Celebration of Life. Memorial donations in memory of Michael may be made to the North Cottage Program, 69 East Main Street, Norton, MA 02766. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store