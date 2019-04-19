|
|
Michael R. Doherty, 86, of Plymouth, formerly of Duxbury and Quincy passed away peacefully April 15th, 2019, guided by the warm embrace of his loving family. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, the late Katherine and Michael Doherty, and his loving wife of 48 years, Margaret (Quinn). Michael his survived by his children, Michael Doherty and his wife Terry of Duxbury, Timothy Doherty of Duxbury, Marianne Doherty of New York, Kathleen (Doherty) Cappucci and her husband Glen of Plymouth, and Meg Doherty of Plymouth. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, one great grand daughter and a great grandson on the way. Michael is also survived by his siblings, Anna Johnson of Los Altos California, Louis Doherty, Kathleen McKinnon, James Doherty and his wife Mary, all of Quincy and many nieces and nephews. In his later years, Michael found love again with Nancy Chase of Plymouth. The two spent many years traveling, gambling, golfing and enjoying each others company. The Chase family embraced Michael as one of their own and he enjoyed being part of their family. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. on Tuesday April 23. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday April 24 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pediatric Epilepsy Wellness- Thrive, Mass General Hospital or Cranberry Hospice of Plymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 19, 2019