Michael R. Johnstone of Quincy passed away suddenly on July 17, 2019, at age 39. A lifelong Quincy resident, he worked in tech support. The beloved son of Helen M. (Powers) Johnstone Glennon of Mineral Bluff, Ga., and the late George R. Johnstone, Michael was the stepson of Fred Glennon; beloved brother of Kristin L. Casavant and her husband Brett of Whitman; half-brother of Cynthia Gonzalez of Quincy, George "Scotty" Johnstone of East Bridgewater and Kelly Janerico of East Bridgewater; loving uncle of Cameron and Avery Casavant; and is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Friday, July 26, starting at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Ste. 230, Landover, MD 20785, epilepsy.com. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned since 1917 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 24, 2019