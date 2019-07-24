Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Johnstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Johnstone


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Johnstone Obituary
Michael R. Johnstone of Quincy passed away suddenly on July 17, 2019, at age 39. A lifelong Quincy resident, he worked in tech support. The beloved son of Helen M. (Powers) Johnstone Glennon of Mineral Bluff, Ga., and the late George R. Johnstone, Michael was the stepson of Fred Glennon; beloved brother of Kristin L. Casavant and her husband Brett of Whitman; half-brother of Cynthia Gonzalez of Quincy, George "Scotty" Johnstone of East Bridgewater and Kelly Janerico of East Bridgewater; loving uncle of Cameron and Avery Casavant; and is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Friday, July 26, starting at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Ste. 230, Landover, MD 20785, epilepsy.com. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned since 1917 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now