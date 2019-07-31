|
Michael Roger Landolfi, of Weymouth, formally of Hanover, Mass., suddenly passed away on July 28, 2019. Born on October 4, 1937 in Boston, he was the son of the late Dewey and Lucy (Falcione) Landolfi. Mike was a graduate of Boston College (BS) and Boston State College (MS). Post-graduation he pursued his passion to teach our younger generation and went on to teach in Hull for 33 years retiring as Principal of Hull Memorial Middle School. He devoted his personal time to his family, coaching and mentoring, his children and their friends as they grew to adulthood instilling the values of kindness, friendship, and commitment to helping others. Mike is survived by his devoted wife Judy A. Landolfi (Baker) for 53 loving years. Loving and proud father of Michael Landolfi and his wife Paula of Pembroke, Mark Landolfi and his wife Lisa of Hanover, Christopher Landolfi and his wife Barbara of Hanover, Matthew Landolfi and his wife Stephanie of Duxbury and Brian Landolfi and his wife Nicole of Hanover. He was an amazing grandfather and affectionately referred to as "Pa" by his 11 grandchildren that he loved dearly. He is also survived by his siblings Jean DeGroat, Lucille Lonergan, Anthony Diomede and the deceased Gloria Pertot. Visiting hours at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Thursday, August 1, from 4 - 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover, Mass. on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m., followed by a burial in Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made to the Hanover Foundation for Educational Enrichment (HFEEMA.org) For directions and to sign Mike's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 31, 2019