Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Landolfi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Landolfi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Landolfi Obituary
Michael Roger Landolfi, of Weymouth, formally of Hanover, Mass., suddenly passed away on July 28, 2019. Born on October 4, 1937 in Boston, he was the son of the late Dewey and Lucy (Falcione) Landolfi. Mike was a graduate of Boston College (BS) and Boston State College (MS). Post-graduation he pursued his passion to teach our younger generation and went on to teach in Hull for 33 years retiring as Principal of Hull Memorial Middle School. He devoted his personal time to his family, coaching and mentoring, his children and their friends as they grew to adulthood instilling the values of kindness, friendship, and commitment to helping others. Mike is survived by his devoted wife Judy A. Landolfi (Baker) for 53 loving years. Loving and proud father of Michael Landolfi and his wife Paula of Pembroke, Mark Landolfi and his wife Lisa of Hanover, Christopher Landolfi and his wife Barbara of Hanover, Matthew Landolfi and his wife Stephanie of Duxbury and Brian Landolfi and his wife Nicole of Hanover. He was an amazing grandfather and affectionately referred to as "Pa" by his 11 grandchildren that he loved dearly. He is also survived by his siblings Jean DeGroat, Lucille Lonergan, Anthony Diomede and the deceased Gloria Pertot. Visiting hours at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Thursday, August 1, from 4 - 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover, Mass. on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m., followed by a burial in Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made to the Hanover Foundation for Educational Enrichment (HFEEMA.org) For directions and to sign Mike's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now