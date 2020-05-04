|
|
Michael S. Cifrino, of Hingham, died on April 30, 2020. He was the loving son of the late James P. and Anne (Garvey) Cifrino. Born in Boston, he was brought up in Cohasset. He graduated in 1976 from Cohasset High School where he was a member of the football team, and he received his bachelor degree from St. Michael's College in 1980, before concluding his education at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design in 1984. Michael adored his family and would be the first to help anyone in need; never looking for anything in return. He loved golf and was a member of the Sankaty Head Golf Club, his favorite place to be. A landscape architect by trade, Michael also had an amazing talent for event planning. He ran his own businesses, where his awe inspiring creative ability shined bright. Michael was a baseball coach for his son's team in Hingham, where he played an integral role in the lives of many. He was also involved in the kid's hockey, though he was the first to admit that he couldn't skate backwards. Michael was a sincere and caring man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Frances (Rooney) Cifrino of Hingham. Cherished father of Charlie Cifrino and his wife Meghan of Boston, Clare Cifrino of Clemson, S.C., and Aidan Cifrino of Hingham. Loving brother of Mary Ellen McNamara and her husband Marty of Ellicott City, Md., James P. Cifrino, Jr. and his wife Olivia of Okatie, S.C., Thomas M. Cifrino and his late wife Jane of Cohasset, David A. Cifrino and his wife Sheryl of Cohasset, Anne Cifrino of Duxbury, Steven Cifrino and his wife Patricia of Cohasset, and Amy Rooney and her husband William of Charlotte, N.C. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Services will be private and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Michael's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Critical Care Unit at South Shore Hospital.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2020