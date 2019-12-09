|
|
Michael S. Ferrara of Quincy, died November 28, 2019. Mike adored his family and loved walking his dogs, "the boys", along Wollaston Beach. He enjoyed boating, golf, and competing in skiing and gymnastics in his younger years. Mike owned MSF Associates and worked as an insurance adjuster. He assisted in both Hurricane Andrew and Katrina, helping those affected with their insurance claims. He also was a general contractor and built many houses around the South Shore and Boston area. Mike was the "Unofficial Mayor of Quincy" and had a great sense of humor, was strong willed, and a friend to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Son of the late Stanley and Ruth Ferrara, he was the loving father of Ashley Ferrara of Plymouth and Mark Ferrara and his wife Nikki of New York City; cherished brother of Steven Ferrara of Washington DC and Edwin Carlson of Weymouth; former spouse of Deborah Kane. Also survived by nieces, nephews, his beloved dogs Spook, Woody, Petie, Bruschi, and dear friends Stephen Runge, Mike Burns, Michael "Trapper" Oneill, Ward Higgins, Paul Bimmler, and Eddie Cunnif. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, December 13, from 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 9, 2019