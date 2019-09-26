|
Michael Scott VonDette died unexpectedly in his home on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 45. Mike is survived by his parents, Ray and Diane VonDette of Hanover; beloved wife, Tiffany; children, Dylan and Camryn, and their mother, Charlene Rosemond; siblings, Matthew VonDette and Nicole Healy. Mike was born October 19, 1973, in Quincy. He graduated from Hanover High School in 1992 and went on to become an IT engineer with British Telecom. In his early years, Mike loved playing hockey on the ponds of Hanover with his brother and neighborhood friends. Mike was an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed fishing, golfing and being close to nature. He was also an avid Boston Sports fan. More recently he developed a love of woodworking. He would spend hours in his shed working on his hobby, but nothing made him prouder than his children, Dylan and Camryn. He loved spending time with them, whether it be fishing, playing ball or quietly rooting them on from the sidelines. Being at home with his loving wife and children were his most cherished moments. Mike will be remembered for his comfortable ease with people, one-liners that would leave you in stiches and his unique laugh. He was a gentle soul who will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Visiting hours are omitted. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 9 a.m. at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover. Interment will be private. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 26, 2019