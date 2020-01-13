|
Michael T. Baldwin, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on January 10, 2020, at the age of forty-nine. He was the beloved husband of Eileen Baldwin. He was the loving father of Christie Farina, Joseph Farina and Michael Baldwin, Jr. of Plymouth. He was the doting grandfather of Ava Marie Farina of Plymouth. He was the brother of Robert Baldwin and his wife Cindy of Whitman, John Baldwin and his wife Kathleen of Dartmouth, Timothy Baldwin and his wife Kathy of Carver, Peter Baldwin of Dartmouth, Brian Baldwin of West Roxbury, Neil Baldwin of Whitman and the late William Baldwin. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Michael was born on November 3, 1970 in Boston to William Henry and Gertrude (O"Sullivan) Baldwin. Michael left an everlasting impression on everyone who was lucky enough to cross his path. He made friends everywhere that he went. He was the kind of man that would literally give you the shirt off his back. Michael's whole world was his family and he worked so hard to make sure they always had everything they ever wanted. He worked as an HVAC technician for over 27 years and was very well liked and respected by his colleagues. He was totally in love with his best friend and wife of 24 years, Eileen. She was his soulmate. Michael had a great sense of humor, and always kept everyone laughing. He adored his three children and his granddaughter Ava with all his heart. There are no words for how very much he will be missed by everyone who loved him. A period of visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will immediately follow the service at the John Alden Sportsman Club, 16 Minuteman Lane, Plymouth (Manomet). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or . For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 13, 2020