Michael Thomas Barry, 57, passed away April 7, 2019, surrounded by family, after a five-year battle with cancer. His spirit flew out the door on a beautiful spring morning into the arms of his mother, Mary, and father, John, along with quite a few members of clans Robertson and Barry. At the time of his death, he was living in Manomet with his longtime love Rita and his two recently adopted dogs. Michael, always the dog lover, will be buried with the ashes of his beloved Kira, Fuji and Ebony. Born in Boston, Michael loved to travel the world and visited Hong Kong, Rio and Ireland before settling in Georgia and eventually California. Returning to Massachusetts in 2000, he lived in the Marshfield-Plymouth area where he worked as a furniture salesman, which by his own admission, he was not very good at, and up until his illness, as a security guard at concert and sports events. He was passionate about music, got his first drum set as a young kid and never looked back. Never one to pass on a good meal, top-shelf bourbon, and the potential for leftovers, he was the must have guest for any occasion. In keeping with Michael's wishes, his family will have one big party, great music, food (and no tears) to celebrate his love of life and bring together all those who were lucky to have known him as a friend, uncle, brother, husband, cousin, nephew or rogue extraordinaire. The family has set up a memorial page to update Michael's family and friends as plans are finalized for his celebration, www.gatheringus.com/memorial/michael-thomas-barry/522.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019