1/1
Michael T. Lawless
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael T. Lawless of N. Weymouth, formerly of Worcester died in Boston after battling cancer on November 1st. Mike was a 1970 graduate of St. Johns in Shrewsbury, 1974 UMass-Amherst, and 1976 Anna Maria College. He worked in sales at Xerox and in the insurance field. Mike will be lovingly missed by his wife Joan (Bregoli), sisters Mary Anne Sullivan and her husband Paul of Princeton, Rosalie Lawless and her husband Mike Jarominski of Worcester, Lois Pepper of Millbury, and brother John Lawless and his wife Kathy of San Antonio, TX. Son of the late Atty. John Lawless, Joseph Borbone and Rosalie Lawless Borbone. Brother of the late Tom Lawless. Son in-law of John Bregoli and the late Barbara Bregoli. Brother in law of John M. Bregoli and Ann (Bregoli) Skirvin and her husband Mike. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michael loved spending time at Adams Heights Men's Club. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor and also for his generous nature. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers Michaels family would sincerely request donations in his name be made to; The Weymouth Food Pantry, PO Box 890009, Weymouth, MA, 02189 or www.weymouth foodpantry.org/donation-page Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street, Braintree. For more information please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McMaster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 6, 2020
Prayers for Michael!! R.i.P.
Carl gentile worcester mass
Friend
November 6, 2020
I really enjoyed getting to know Mike the last few years at the AHMC. His humor and friendship will be missed by all of the guys at the club. Rest In Peace my friend.
Frank Riley
Friend
November 5, 2020
Dear Joan, Mary Ann, Rosalie, John and Lois so sorry to learn of Mickey’s passing. He was a wonderful, fun loving member of your family and will be missed by many. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Evelyn Baroni
Family
November 5, 2020
To all our Cousins,

We were so sorry to hear of Mickey's passing. He was always a lot of fun when we got together. Keep the memories close to your heart and know our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.

Love,
The Gordon's
Family
November 5, 2020
Rosalie, Mary Anne, and Lawless family, My deepest condolences to all of you. May memories of happier and healthier times, get you through this sadness.
Sincerely,
Susan Pulaski

Susan Pulaski
Friend
November 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for for your loss. Sharon Tedesco, Worcester, MA





sharon tedesco
November 5, 2020
To the entire Lawless and extended family. I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Joan Tedesco, Rutland, MA
Joan Tedesco
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved