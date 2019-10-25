|
Michael Vincent McCarren, of Quincy MA, passed away Monday October 21, 2019. A man with a passion for good times, with a contagious laugh, who wanted everyone to live every moment to the fullest, Mike was the life of every place he went, and brought smiles to all those he met. He will be missed dearly by friends and family, including the many who felt the joy of his generous heart, including his love, Donna Vallatini; his mother, Carole; brother Denis and his wife Karen, his nephews Jack and Ted, and niece Maeve; family Joseph and Lauren, Scott Vallatini, Julie and Jeff Tam, and grandsons Benjamin and Adam Tam. Michael is the son of the late Michael James McCarren (October 23, 1944 - May 11, 2011) and brother of the late Timothy James McCarren (January 12, 1971 - December 25, 1987). Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Saturday October 26 from 10am to 1pm, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 1pm at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. Please visit: dennissweeneyfuneral home.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019