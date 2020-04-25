|
Michael W. Marmai, Age 44, of Weymouth MA, passed away after a brief illness. Michael was the loving son of Ann Harrigan Marmai and Mario Marmai. He grew up in Weymouth, MA and attended Saint Collettas Day School, Braintree, and Cardinal Cushing School, Hanover MA, where he earned Most Improved Student Award when he graduated in 1998. He participated in and earned several medals for both Cross Country Skiing and Swimming. Michael was an avid bowler, and had a love for Boston sports teams, and taking selfies with his family. Michael also love to spend time with his friends at the Weymouth Elks Lodge, having lunch, attending the annual Special Needs Christmas Party and the many other activities they sponsored. Above all else, he loved spending time with his extended family. Michael is survived by his brother Paul Marmai of Lowell, MA, Marilyn Davidson of Redding, CT, Karen Morgan of Westford, MA her partner Dave Fortier, and Godparents Mary Ellen Daly and Billy McCloud. Michael was the beloved uncle to Jackson and Alec Morgan and Sammy and Lilly Davidson. Michael was blessed with the love and kindness of many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including members of his home in Randolph and all of his Caregivers with Road to Responsibility. His smile, his laugh, the sparkle in his eyes, and his gentle way will be missed dearly by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Michaels memory may be made to the Road to Responsibility, Care of Erin Cohen 1831 Ocean Street, Marshfield Ma, 02050. Michael will be laid to rest at the Bourne National Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a celebration of Michaels life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at South Shore Hospital for their care and compassion during his illness and final days.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020