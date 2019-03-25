|
Michael W. Naczas, age 60, a longtime Braintree resident, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at home. Michael was born in Boston and was raised and educated in Hyde Park and Braintree schools. He graduated from Braintree High School and had lived in Braintree for forty-five years. He enjoyed plants, gardening and animals. Beloved son of the late Michael J. and Elizabeth T. (Romaniuk) Naczas. Devoted brother of Joseph V. "Joe" Naczas of Hyde Park. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michaels memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269 Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, One Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 25, 2019