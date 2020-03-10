Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728

Michael W. Scanlon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael W. Scanlon Obituary
Michael W. Scanlon, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at age 67. A graduate of Bunker Hill Community College, he had a career as a chef, working at the Sheraton, Philliips Old Colony House and Common Market restaurants. Love of his family was most important, followed by his love of cars. Mike rebuilt them, collected auto memorabilia and went to car shows where he won many trophies for his truck. The son of the late William A. and Katherine J. (Grasselli) Scanlon, Mike was the loving brother of Theresa Ryan of Quincy and Debra Fordham and her husband Steve of Rockland; and is also survived by his dear nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Wednesday, March 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Thursday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Cremation will follow. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370, or the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -