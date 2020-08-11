1/1
Micheal F. Conneely
Micheal F. Conneely, age 55, of Lowell and formerly Quincy, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Micheal was born in Galway, Ireland, to the late Petie and Margaret (Conneely) Conneely. Beloved father of Seamus O. Conneely of Quincy and late twins, Colm and Daniel Conneely. Micheal was very proud of his son, Seamus, and their relationship was the greatest joy of his life. Seamus adored his Dad and cherished the time they spent together. They enjoyed fishing, watching movies, and playing games together. Former husband of Karen M. (Johnson) Conneely. Karen and Micheal remained close friends and were committed to co-parenting and raising their son together. Micheal was the youngest of seven children. He is survived by his brother, Paedar Conneely and his wife Robyn of Australia, and sisters, Marian D. Conneely and her husband Eamon of Belgium, Brid Conneely and her husband Marcus of Denmark, Mairead Conneely and her husband Joe of Ireland, Cait Conneely and her husband Tommy of Ireland, and his late brother, Colm Conneely. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. As a young man Micheal enjoyed playing basketball for St. Augustine and the Democrats. He worked in France and Belgium before settling in Boston in 1989. He was a painter by trade. Micheal enjoyed watching sports, especially basketball and soccer. He was also a member of the Yaz Softball League. Micheal was a great storyteller and loyal friend to countless individuals in and around Quincy and Lowell. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, August 13, from 4 | 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Anns Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Friday, August 14, at 10 a.m. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 11, 2020.
