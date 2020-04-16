Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Bickford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle A. Bickford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle A. Bickford Obituary
Michelle A. Bickford, born in South Boston at the old Carney Hospital on November 27, 1950, died on April 13, 2020. The loving daughter of the late Robert and Josephine (Gulinello) Bickford. She was the sister of Diane M. Keough and her late husband Neil of Quincy, Robert J Bickford and his wife Sheri of Clearwater, FL and the late Jeanne L. Bickford. She is also survived by her aunts, Alice and Margaret Gulinello; her nephews Matthew R. Bickford and Andrew J. Forman; cousins and dear friends. Michelle worked for many years at the Social Security Administration Office in Boston. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed all sports. Her funny contagious laugh and humor will be missed by all. Funeral Services will be private due to current conditions. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in Michelle's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, jimmyfund.org/gift. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -