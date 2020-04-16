|
Michelle A. Bickford, born in South Boston at the old Carney Hospital on November 27, 1950, died on April 13, 2020. The loving daughter of the late Robert and Josephine (Gulinello) Bickford. She was the sister of Diane M. Keough and her late husband Neil of Quincy, Robert J Bickford and his wife Sheri of Clearwater, FL and the late Jeanne L. Bickford. She is also survived by her aunts, Alice and Margaret Gulinello; her nephews Matthew R. Bickford and Andrew J. Forman; cousins and dear friends. Michelle worked for many years at the Social Security Administration Office in Boston. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed all sports. Her funny contagious laugh and humor will be missed by all. Funeral Services will be private due to current conditions. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in Michelle's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, jimmyfund.org/gift. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 16, 2020