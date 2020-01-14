|
Michelle B. Magnell, age 68, formerly of Quincy and Braintree, passed away on December 19, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Michelle worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts for almost 20 years and left in 1990. She loved the Red Sox, working on crafts and was a lifetime member of weightwatchers. Daughter of the late Robert F. Magnell, she is survived by her mother, S. Elena (Scimone) Magnell; five brothers, Steve, Dennis, Lance, Jeffrey and David Magnell; two sisters, Andrea Kontos, Roberta Straughn. Also survived by 16 nieces and nephews and 21 great-nieces and nephews. Celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on January 18, 2020 at Anderson and McQueen Family Tribute Center, 2201 Dr. Martin Luther King Ave. NE, St. Petersburg, FL. Family and friends that are unable to attend can participate by a secure webcast. The family of Michelle wishes to extend their sincere thanks to St. Joseph's Hospital Tampa and a special thank you to Dr. Edward Walsh and to Children's Hospital Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at: bostonchildrens.org/givenow. Or checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Michelle Magnell in the memo line. Visit the online guest book at www.AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 14, 2020