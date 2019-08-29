|
Michelle McGinnis Cherella of Quincy passed away on August 25, 2019, after a long battle with depression. She was 33 years old. Michelle was a beautiful, compassionate, loving soul. She was a talented artist and fashion designer. She loved caring for the elderly and was a proud and dedicated certified nurse assistant. Michelle previously studied Fashion Merchandising and Design at LaSalle College. Michelle was the creator of many beautiful things in her lifetime, but her most important work of art was her daughter Kori. Nothing made her happier than the special time she spent with her daughter. Wherever she went, people were instantly drawn to her and everyone that knew her loved her. Michelle is survived by her beautiful daughter, Kori Cherella; and stepdaughter, Camryn Cherella of Norfolk; her mother, Jean McGinnis of Quincy; her father, Thomas McGinnis and his partner Linda Meade of Quincy. She is also survived by her sisters, Sarah Shaw and her husband Justin, Julie Hall and her husband Trevor, Erin Wildes and her husband Joe. Also among her survivors is her loving grandmother, Jean Rudolph of Quincy. Michelle leaves behind her aunt, Brenda Vidaic, with whom she had a special relationship; as well as many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Interfaith Social Services in Michelle's name https://interfaithsocialservices.org/. For directions or to offer online condolences, please visit keohane.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019