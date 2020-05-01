|
Michelle Y. (Jones) Wolf, 51, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, after battling with colon cancer. She was the fiancee of Frederick A. Olivieri of Plymouth. Born in Weymouth, she was the daughter of Lyn (Baron) Buettner of Plymouth and David Jones of Norwell. A graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1986, she received her associate's degree from Fisher College in Boston. Michelle was a legal secretary for Proskauer Rose LLP in Boston. Michelle was a loving mother and an awesome auntie who loved life, loved animals and had too many friends to list. She is survived by her two sons, Evan and Nathan Wolf of Plymouth; her fiance, Frederick Olivieri of Plymouth; her mother, Lynn Buettner of Plymouth; her father, David Jones of Norwell; her stepfather Larry Buettner of Plymouth; her siblings, Marianne Williams of Mashpee, Nicole Buettner of Plymouth, Chris Jones of Sagamore Beach, and Daniel Jones of Winchester, VT. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. A celebration of Michelle's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2020