Mildred Isabel Sartucci (Hibbard), 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Arlington, Va., formerly of Hingham Mass., Naples, Boynton Beach, and Ocala, Fla. Milly was born in Derby, Conn. to the late Arthur and Marjorie (Kelly) Hibbard. After training at Meriden Hospital in Conn., she spent her life caring for others as an RN at multiple facilities, including the VNA, Carney Hospital, and Beth Israel Hospital. She was extremely proud of her lengthy nursing career, including furthering her nursing education with classes at Emmanuel College and Yale University. Predeceased by her former husband, August P. Sartucci, Milly was a devoted mother to her children, Peter Sartucci (Elizabeth), Laura Wiegert (Michael), Jim Sartucci (Janis), Ellyn Dunford (Joseph), and John Sartucci (Theresa). Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, Gregory, Rachel, Karl, Leigh, Carrie, Matthew, Daniel, Joseph, Patrick, Kathleen, John, Jenna, and Jillian. Beloved sister of Eugene Hibbard (Carol) and the late Edward Hibbard (Sue), Richard Hibbard, and Norma Dube (Hibbard). Dear sister-in-law to Norma Hibbard and Paul Dube. Milly was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services are private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude's ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Capitol Caring Health Hospice Center, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 14, 2020