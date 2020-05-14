Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 549-0074
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Sartucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred I. Sartucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred I. Sartucci Obituary
Mildred Isabel Sartucci (Hibbard), 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Arlington, Va., formerly of Hingham Mass., Naples, Boynton Beach, and Ocala, Fla. Milly was born in Derby, Conn. to the late Arthur and Marjorie (Kelly) Hibbard. After training at Meriden Hospital in Conn., she spent her life caring for others as an RN at multiple facilities, including the VNA, Carney Hospital, and Beth Israel Hospital. She was extremely proud of her lengthy nursing career, including furthering her nursing education with classes at Emmanuel College and Yale University. Predeceased by her former husband, August P. Sartucci, Milly was a devoted mother to her children, Peter Sartucci (Elizabeth), Laura Wiegert (Michael), Jim Sartucci (Janis), Ellyn Dunford (Joseph), and John Sartucci (Theresa). Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, Gregory, Rachel, Karl, Leigh, Carrie, Matthew, Daniel, Joseph, Patrick, Kathleen, John, Jenna, and Jillian. Beloved sister of Eugene Hibbard (Carol) and the late Edward Hibbard (Sue), Richard Hibbard, and Norma Dube (Hibbard). Dear sister-in-law to Norma Hibbard and Paul Dube. Milly was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services are private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude's ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Capitol Caring Health Hospice Center, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -