Mildred M. (Clippinger) Johnson, of Braintree, passed away April 22, 2020 at Alliance Healthcare in Braintree. Millie was born July 1922 and grew up in Long Branch, N.J. She married and moved to Braintree with her husband in 1946 where they brought up their family. She was a member of the Union Congregational Church in Braintree and belonged to the Mothers Club and helped out with church dinners and craft fairs and a volunteer for the . She was a kind, quiet, and reserved person and an avid reader. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Mildred was a loving and devoted wife of the late Lawrence "Walter" Johnson and mother of the late Richard "Rickey" Johnson. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Maguire and husband Frederick of Braintree, Lawrence Johnson and his wife Sandra of New Port Richey, Fla., Her loving granddaughters, Kristin Maguire and her partner Mark Baxter of Braintree, Susan Stiles of New Port Richey, Fla., and grandson Jeffrey Maguire of South Boston. Her great-grandchildren, Samantha Koch and her husband Peter. Due to the COVID situation, her funeral service and burial in Gethsemane Cemetery in West Roxbury will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to Marge Crispin Center, 46 Lincoln street Braintree, MA 02184. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth Landing. For messages see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020