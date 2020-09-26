1/1
Mildred O. (Lyons) Perkins, 85, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at South Shore Hospital surrounded by her family. Millie was born October 1934, in Quincy, to John and Olive (Ashcroft) Lyons. Millie graduated from Weymouth High School in 1953. She loved to read, crocheting, playing bingo and spending time with her family. Millie will be fondly remembered for her devotion to her family, her sense of humor and her fantastic fudge. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of 63 years, Richard P. Perkins. She is survived by her four children, Deborah and her husband Ken Robinson, Kathleen and her husband Jack Malaney, Linda Leonard, and son Richard and his wife Candace Perkins, as well as 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother John Lyons of NC. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in Kingston, on Monday, September 28, at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 26, 2020.
