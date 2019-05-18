Home

Millicent DelTufo Obituary
Millicent (Coughlin) DelTufo of Boston, formerly of Roxbury, passed away peacefully May 16, 2019. Wife of the late Robert P. DelTufo, she was the sister of Margaret "Jean", James and Edward Coughlin. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ann's Church, Quincy. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery with her husband Robert.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2019
