|
|
Milton Kamenides age 79, of Weymouth, passed away at home with loving family by his side on April 25, 2020 following a long struggle with advanced dementia. Milton was of Greek and Italian decent. The only child of Socrates H. and Ann M. (Gennario) Kamenides, he grew up in the South End of Boston and became known to all by his childhood nickname, Muncie. He graduated from Boston Technical High School in 1959. His yearbook motto read "Que sera sera," or "Whatever will be, will be." He was a warrior, not a worrier. He proceeded in life with a quiet strength and a certain confidence. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Dorothy ("Dotty") Prata Kamenides of Weymouth. Proud and loving father of William Kamenides and his wife Lisa of North Chelmsford, Janice Brown of Weymouth and her significant other Mark Pontes of Middleboro and Patricia Mycroft and her husband Thomas of South Weymouth. Cherished grandfather of William P. Kamenides, Kristen M. Kamenides, Ashleigh E. Brown and Timothy C. Mycroft. Cousin of John Orfanides of Foxboro. Brother-in-law of Robert & Diane Prata of Scituate and Richard & Susan Prata of Weymouth. Lifelong friend of Domenic Rizzitano of Middleboro. Also survived by nephews and godchildren. He was a member of the Weymouth Lodge of Elks. Muncie met the true love of his life in 1957 at age 16 when he and Dotty were each guests at a mutual friends wedding. They were married four years later on May 28, 1961. The proud groom was too young to share a toast at his own wedding! They were an inseparable pair, a well oiled machine, an example to others of vows taken to heart. Coming from humble beginnings shaped his strong work ethic. As a young man, Muncie would carry ice and coal to customers homes often climbing multiple flights of stairs with heavy loads. Ever the go-getter, he got trained in the shoe industry as a salesman and a buyer. With a natural understanding for business, he bought "Harry The Greeks" in Boston from his father and transformed it from an Army/Navy Surplus outlet into a clothing store icon. He ran a successful business for over 50 years catering to the working trades and staying fashion forward with inner city trends. He specialized in sneakers, jeans, boots and jackets carrying head-to-toe gear for men. As the star of his own "Harry The Greeks" commercials, he became somewhat of a local celebrity. He was well known and respected by the people, the police and the politicians of Boston. His store was featured on "Chronicle" as a landmark shopping experience. He worked incredibly hard with just one goal in mind, to provide for his family. Muncie served his country in the Light Weapons Infantry Division and Company C 114th Medical Battalion of the Army Reserve and National Guard. He completed boot camp training in Fort Dix, NJ. He will be buried with military honors on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Weymouth following a private grave side ceremony. The family will hold a memorial service to pay tribute to his legacy at a later time due to the current pandemic. With an incredibly charitable spirit, Muncie not only rooted for the underdog but helped them to succeed. He had a soft-spot for anyone in need but most especially children. Oftentimes he would give away back-to-school sneakers to families he knew were struggling. At the register he would return more change than he received saying "5 quarters for a dollar, today only." One year he sold toys during the Christmas season at a reduced cost and brought car loads of them over to Childrens Hospital on Christmas Eve never seeking any recognition. He gave anonymously but generously to many organizations. He assigned value not to the collection of material goods but to the possession of loyalty, character and integrity. In these tough times, we follow his lead by asking not for a donation in his memory but for an act of kindness, instead. If you see someone in need, lend an outstretched hand; one free of expectation but full of help, hope and promise. Although we cannot gather together with Milton's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020