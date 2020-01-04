|
Molly Caoilainn Sullivan Cameron, 21, of Hanover, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2019. She was born in Boston on February 24, 1998. Molly was the beloved daughter of Donald F. Cameron and Katherine A. Sullivan of Hanover. Dear sister of Ryan Cameron. Loving girlfriend of Michael Perry of Rockland. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations in Molly's memory may be made to the:Molly Caoilainn Sullivan Cameron Educational and Social Awareness Fund, c/o Rockland Trust Company or through Facebook https://www.facebook.com/donate/3661628553855231/10217746535068296/ For directions and to sign Molly's online guest book please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 4, 2020