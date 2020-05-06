|
|
Muriel Gordon, Weymouth resident, died peacefully at the Queen Anne Nursing Home on May 3, 2020 at the age of 104. Muriel was the daughter of the late Halliday and Ruth Balmforth, who immigrated from England in 1913. She was born in Methuen in 1916 and moved to Lowell as a child. She graduated near the top of her Lowell High School Class of 650 students. She married high school classmate William Hope in 1940 and the couple had one son, Brian, born in 1943. William Hope was killed in action in France in 1944. Following the War Muriel married Army veteran Cyril A. Gordon. Their daughter Meredith Lynne was born in 1948. The family moved from the Lowell neighborhood of Wigginville to Tewksbury the year Meredith was born. Muriel was employed for many years as a social worker for the town of Tewksbury and her late husband was a member of the Tewksbury Police Force. For many years their family were active members of the Lawrence Street Primitive Methodist Church in Wigginville, where Muriel was a member of the church choir. Upon their retirement the couple moved to Dover, New Hampshire and on the death of her husband in 1985 Muriel moved to Weymouth to live with her daughter. Muriel is survived by her daughter, Meredith of Weymouth, who is retired from a teaching career at Hingham High School, her son Brian of Arnold, Maryland and her daughter-in-law Patricia Gallagher Hope. She is also survived by two grandsons, Daniel Hope of Millersville, Maryland and Jeremy Hope of Pacifica, California and five great-grandchildren. Another grandson, Christopher Hope, passed away in 1991. Interment will be private. A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers donations in Muriel's memory may be made to the MA COVID-19 Relief Fund, c/o Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, Box 304, Boston, MA 02110. Although we cannot gather together with Muriel's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2020