Muriel H. Hoffman (Messier), age 88, of Weymouth passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 19th. Born in Fall River, she moved to Weymouth and grew up in Nashs Corner. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and worked at New England Telephone. She married Pete in 1954 and raised 4 children in their historical home. She was actively involved with Sacred Heart Church and was a proud recipient of the Juliette Low Award from the Girl Scouts for her years of dedication as a troop leader. After her children had grown, she was a librarian by profession at Holbrook Public Library for over 20 years. Muriel was a positive energy and happiest surrounded by books, puzzles, scrabble and a cribbage board. After losing her beloved husband in 1987, she became involved in many social clubs, most recently Puritan Bridge Club and South Shore Singles where she lead travel groups, book club and served as a past president. She also enjoyed dancing, traveling, mahjongg and Tuesday night trivia. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, spoiling her grandchildren, and summers at West Island. She is predeceased by her husband Howard Peter Hoffman. Loving mother to Diane Hoffman Lambe, Deborah Hoffman and Don Hoffman, all of Weymouth; Doug Hoffman and his partner Stu Smith of Los Angeles; cherished grandmother to Michael, David and Daniel Lambe, Camille and Lillianne Hoffman; and sister to Ray Messier and his wife Karen of North Easton. Funeral arrangements are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to the current health crisis. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Muriels memory can be made to . Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020