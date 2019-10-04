|
Murielle G. (Hashey) Bischak, 97, of Hanover, and formerly of Rockland, gently passed away on September 29, 2019. Born in Orono, Maine, November 20, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nancy (Thomas) Hashey of Orono, Maine. Murielle was the last surviving sibling of nine brothers and sisters. She was a woman whose Christian faith held no boundaries. Murielle was a member of the First Congregational Church in Rockland, where she taught Sunday school in the 1960s. She later joined Holy Family Church and taught CCD for several years. In her later years while living in Hanover, Murielle became a member of St. Marys Church. During World War II, she worked for the FCC as a special radio transmitter as her contribution to the war effort. Over the years, she worked to help husband John with the family business. She later worked as a home health aide and companion for Welch's Home Health Care, Inc. In her earlier years, Murielle was a member of the Rockland Womens Club, and the local bowling league. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved children, animals, nature, and music (especially Irish music). Murielle was the beloved wife of the late John Bischak Jr., originally of Pennsylvania. She was the loving and devoted mother of Nancy EB. Shibles of Camden, Maine, and Sandra J. (Bischak) Doe of Abington. Murielle was the cherished grandmother of Alexander L. Doe of Rockland. Murielle is also survived by many loving relatives in the Orono, Maine, area. All services for Murielle will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Murielle's memory can be made to . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019