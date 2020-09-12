1/1
Murray J. MacInnis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murray J. "Mike" MacInnis passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at age 93. A lifelong Quincy resident, Mike was a World War II veteran, U.S. Navy, and before retiring had worked for the U.S. Postal Service. A devout man, he served in many capacities at Most Blessed Sacrament Church and was a member of the Morrisette Post. The beloved husband of the late Bertha A. (Uncemach) MacInnis, Mike was the loving father of Ann Marie Affannato of Rockland, Joseph MacInnis of FL and Kerri Ann Schmok of Randolph; beloved grandfather of Amy, Sarah, Gino, Branden and Joshua; great-grandfather of CJ, Kelsey, Kylie, Kyla, Kiera, Cole, Bailey, Danny Lyn, Ally, Sophia, Christian and Emma; dear brother of the late Marie Emery, Mary-Rita Lermond, John MacInnis, Robert MacInnis and Neil MacInnis; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held with Covid-19 restrictions, on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Burial with military honors is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved