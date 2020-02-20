|
Myles E. Marsh, 87, of Monadnock Highway, died peacefully Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020, at home, with his family at his side. He was born in Braintree, Mass., January 9, 1933, son of the late Robert and Isabelle (Miller) Marsh. Myles was a 1952 graduate of Braintree High School. Myles proudly served his country as a member of the United State Army during the Korean War. He had lived in Rockland, Mass., for 25 years, in Quincy, Mass., for 10 years and was a resident of Swanzey since 2009. Myles worked as the manager of the former Strand Theatre in Quincy and had worked for many years for various vending companies. A former DeMolay dad advisor, he was a member of a member of Artisan Lodge of Masons, Theodore Roosevelt Lodge of Masons and was a past Marshal of St. Paul Lodge. He was a member of Taleb Grotto. Myles was also a member of Eugene M. Connor Post 193 American Legion 193 and was proud to be a 50-year member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He will be remembered as a very generous man, who never expected anything in return. His wife, Lorraine M. (Avena) LeClear Marsh, died in 2017. He leaves two daughters, Michele Madjerec and her husband Carl of Troy and Denise Bicknell of Kansas; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. Religious and Masonic funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon, Mass. Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon. www.stone-ladeau.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 20, 2020