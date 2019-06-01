|
Myron Fox, 80, a Needham resident of over 30 years, formerly of Boston, Malden, Braintree and Natick, succumbed to an awful 4-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia Thursday, May 23, 2019. The world lost a good one.
He is survived by his wife of 50+ years, Gloria (Crowley); and four sons, John and his wife Kathy of Upton, Mark and his wife Lori of Southborough, Steve and his wife Sue of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Doug and his wife Laura of Needham. He was proud Papa to Melissa, Nicky, Stephanie, Jennifer, Annalise, Ben, Seamus and Cameron; brother to Barry "Uncle Buck" Fox of the Philippines; son of the late Sydney and Celia Fox; and uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 16, (appropriately Father's Day) from 1-4 p.m. at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Avenue, and all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to College Bound Dorchester in Myron's name to help remove the obstacles to college for Boston's inner city youth, www.collegebounddorchester.org.
For obit, directions or to share a memory of Myron, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019