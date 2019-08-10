Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
30 South Main St.
Assonet, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Morano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Morano


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Morano Obituary
Nancy A. (Cheyunski) Morano, 70, of Weymouth, formerly of Assonet, passed away peacefully Aug. 8, 2019. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1966, where she had been a majorette. Nancy raised her family in Assonet and was a senior teller at Compass Bank there and an active parishioner in St. Bernard Church. She enjoyed theatre, musicals, dance and crafts. Nancy was the beloved mother of Darin Morano and his wife Tara of Middleboro and Cari Sheehan and her husband Scott of Weymouth, with whom Nancy lived; devoted Nana of Tylar, Cami and the late Conor Morano, and C.J. and Abby Sheehan; dear sister of Mary Lou O'Leary of Fletcher, Okla.; aunt of James and Laurie O'Leary. She also leaves several cousins. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, Aug. 12, from 5-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 8:30 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 30 South Main St., Assonet, and burial at Assonet Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now