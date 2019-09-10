Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy B. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy B. Johnson Obituary
, Nancy Boland Johnson, of Hanover, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert H. Gil Johnson. Survived by several dear friends. A graduate of Regis College, she was a teacher and journalist. Mrs. Johnson Nancy Lee wrote the weekly Senior Set for the Boston Globe. Visiting from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Friday morning followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton at 10 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now