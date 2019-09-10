|
|
, Nancy Boland Johnson, of Hanover, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert H. Gil Johnson. Survived by several dear friends. A graduate of Regis College, she was a teacher and journalist. Mrs. Johnson Nancy Lee wrote the weekly Senior Set for the Boston Globe. Visiting from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Friday morning followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton at 10 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019