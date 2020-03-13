Home

Nancy B. (Brooks) Lancaster of Quincy, died March 10, 2020. Nancy was born in Framingham and grew up in Hanover. She graduated with a 3 year diploma from the nursing program at Children's Hospital. Nancy worked for many years at South Shore Hospital and devoted her life to caring for others. She enjoyed reading, sewing and cross stitching. Nancy's main passion in life was her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late Neil H. Lancaster, she was the loving mother of Neil H. Lancaster Jr. and his wife Gail of Weymouth, Lois Concannon of Brighton and the late Paul Lancaster; devoted Gramma of Ian, Alicia, Jennifer, Susan, Melissa and Matthew; and great-Gramma, affectionately know as GG, to Hunter, Anna, Juliet and Brady; cherished sister of Judith Salzberg of Uxbridge, Merry Gonsalves and her husband Alan of Melrose and the late Deborah Brooks and Priscilla Brooks. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the graveside service at Hanover Center Cemetery on March 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Southwood at Norwell, Activity Fund at 501 Cordwainer Drive, Norwell MA. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 13, 2020
