Nancy Bishop-Barry, 80, of Quincy, died May 11, 2020 following a short illness. She was the wife of the late William 'Skip' Barry. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Anthony C. and Rita R. (Ahern) Young. Nancy was a 1958 graduate of St. Marys Parochial School in Cambridge, and spent her adult life living in the Houghs Neck section of Quincy, where she raised her family and was a communicant of Most Blessed Sacrament church of Holy Trinity Parish. She was a long-time active member of the American Legion Post 380 Ladies Auxilliary. For more than 36 years Nancy worked as an Elder Advocate with Quincy Community Action, coordinating the lunch program as well as orders with the food bank for Quincys senior citizens. She loved camping, gardening and traveling |especially her most recent 2019 family trip to Portugal- though her favorite times were those spent in the company of her loving family. Loving mother of Steven J Bishop and his partner Tania Suris-Hood of Hingham, Timothy M Bishop and his wife Linda of East Wareham, Annette M Finlay and her husband Charles of Lisbon Falls ME, and Mark A Young and his wife Nancy of Weymouth. Dear sister of the late Douglas and Brian Young and Grace Gamble. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Christian, Timothy Jr and wife Kaylie, Jaqualyn and husband Stephen Showstead, Robert and wife Kaitlyn, Christopher, Alyssa, Maximillion, and Elaina. Great Grandmother of Avery, Sofia, Austin and Ella. She was eagerly anticipating the arrival of two additional great grandsons due in the coming weeks. Nancy is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Her funeral arrangements are private due to limitations on large gatherings during times of pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancys name can be made to a . For guestbook and to leave online condolences go to www.HamelLydon.com Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts Quincy
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2020