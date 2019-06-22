Nancy Elizabeth Liz Tewksbury, 66 years of age, of Melbourne, Fla., and summer resident of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly of surgery complications, surrounded by her loving family, on June 17, 2019, at Holmes Regional Hospital in Melbourne, Fla. She was the loving companion of thirty-eight years to Brad Cushing of Vermont. She was the loving mother of Kara Parks and her husband Heath Parks of Florida and Laurie Cushing of Florida. She was the cherished grandmother of Ryan Cushing of Plymouth; and the treasured great-grandmother of Sophia and Ryan Cushing II of Plymouth. She was the loving sister of Craig Tewksbury and Susan Tewksbury of Florida, Cathy and Stan Courtney of Plymouth and Neil Tewksbury of Florida. She was the adoring aunt to Wyatt Tewksbury, Myles Tewksbury, Brandon Tewksbury, Erin Tewksbury of Florida and Zephen Courtney of Vermont. She was an "Auntie" to many more and will be dearly missed. Liz was born May 30, 1953, in Plymouth, to Emerson and Nancy (O'Neil) Tewksbury. She enjoyed sailing (yard), napping, playing cards, and going to the beach. She looked forward to going out for pizza. Liz had a huge heart, she was happiest when watching others happiness, she beat to her own drum and danced to every song. While hospitalized and growing weaker with each passing moment, Liz's main concern was her family and if they were comfortable, which is a testimony to the person she was. A period of visitation will take place on Sunday, July 7, from 12-4 p.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth (Downtown). For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary