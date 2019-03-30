Nancy G. (Devereux) Grant of Quincy, died March 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. The beloved wife of the late Francis X. "Frank" Grant, she was the loving mother of Elizabeth "Beth" Grant of Quincy, Daniel J. Grant and his wife Laura of Holbrook, Timothy F. Grant and his wife Lauretta of Marshfield, Paul R. Grant of Quincy, Patricia M. Grant and her wife Rebecca Fuller of Quincy; devoted sister of Joanne O'Brien of Winthrop and the late Joseph, Frederick, Richard and John Devereux and Patricia Perrault and Mary Fenlon O'Connor; cherished Nana to Christopher, Thomas, Michael, Delia, Lauretta, Devereux and Grant; sister-in-law of Margaret E. (Grant) Walsh of Quincy. Nancy is also survived by 30+ nieces and nephews. Nancy grew up in Winthrop, the youngest of 8 children. After graduating from Winthrop High School, she went to work for New England Telephone and Telegraph. It was while working at NET&T that she met her husband of 37 years, Frank. The foundation of her life was her family and they were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to her. Her family is very grateful for all the blessings she brought into their lives. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 3-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Mass Special Olympics, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary