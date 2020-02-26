|
|
Nancy G. Oldham, 96, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late David A. Oldham. Nancy was born December 31, 1923, in Waterville, Maine. She graduated from Waterville High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colby College in Waterville. After college she moved to Boston where she met David while he was painting her apartment. They were married on September 5, 1953, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rockland. Daughter of the late Charles E. and Harriet P. (Gifford) Glover, she was predeceased by her brother, James E. Glover of Cambridge, Md. She is survived by her children, Susan G. Oldham and Sara G. Oldham of Hanover, Judith O. Holmes of Carver and James E. Oldham and his wife Nancy of Monroe, Conn. She is also survived by her grandsons, Timothy L. Holmes, Jonathan S. Holmes and his fiancee Lauren Dedrick; and great-granddaughter, Grace Holmes. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by very close family friends, Paula and Arthur Pelissier and family. Nancy loved animals, enjoyed taking long rides, especially to Maine for lobster, gardening, cooking, visits from family and friends, backyard barbeques and family gatherings. The times she cherished most were those spent with her family and friends. Services will be private. For those who wish to honor Nancy's memory, donations may be made to the () or Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice (nvna.org).
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 26, 2020