Nancy G. (Cochrane) Sullivan, 83, of Rockland, died on October 5, 2019, in the John Adams Health Care Center in Quincy. She was born in Boston, daughter of the late George and Katherine (Dudek) Cochrane. Nancy was raised and educated in Dorchester graduating from the Jerimiah E. Burke High School for Girls as a member of the Class of 1953. She later went on to attend Boston Clerical Secretary School. Nancy formerly worked at the Eilson Air Force Base in Alaska. She also spent time working for the Del Manor Nursing Home in Rockland and for the Rockland VNA. Nancy enjoyed gardening and was a former treasurer and member of the Rockland Community Garden Club. She was also a charter member of the Rockland Art Association. Nancy spent time volunteering for the Rockland Library and for Holy Family Church and would often visit ill church members. Nancy was disappointed to no longer be able to continue her volunteer work after suffering a debilitating stroke. Nancy was the wife of the late Thomas G. Sullivan; mother of Keith M. Sullivan of Rockland, Dianne M. Sullivan-Corbin of Maine, Thomas G. Sullivan of Marshfield and Patrick S. Sullivan of Bryantville; sister of the late Patricia Wright of Hanover; grandmother of Kaitlyn Babine, Natalie Corbin, William Sullivan, Owen Sullivan, Quinn Sullivan, Sam Sullivan and Ryan Sullivan; great-grandmother of Timothy Babine and Maksim Babine. The Sullivan family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Nancy's life on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in the Magoun- Biggins Funeral Home, at 135 Union Street, Rockland. A funeral Mass will be held in the Holy Family Church in Rockland on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 11, 2019